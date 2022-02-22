Haryana varsity inks pact for agro chemical, use of drones

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) A memorandum of understanding with Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) in Haryana's Karnal was signed on Tuesday to jointly conduct research in crop protection chemicals and in the promotion of modern technology in agriculture.



The pact was signed between MHU Vice-Chancellor Samar Singh and Dhanuka Agritech Vice-President A. S. Tomar.



As the pact, both will jointly conduct research in the field of crop protection chemicals and organising awareness programme for carrying out agri extension services. Farmers will be encouraged to use modern agriculture technologies like drone usage, artificial intelligence and precision agriculture.



Through this partnership, both aim to boost farmers' income by enhancing crop productivity and production.



Responding to the pact, the Vice-Chancellor said: "There is a great need of collaboration between academic and research institutions with companies that are keen to promote research and development activities in various areas, including agriculture and allied activities. We are confident the tie-up will encourage more and more students to undertake research."



The university will conduct demonstration and adaptive trials of new molecules and products of the company at its farms as well as in farmers' fields and will consider the inclusion of the findings into the package of practices.



