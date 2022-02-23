Haryana launches prog to attract investment of Rs 25,000 cr

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched a five-year programme named Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) that is expected to bring in investment of over Rs 25,000 crore.



PADMA is a multi-departmental and multi-agency programme which would not only promote the local products but would also give ample employment opportunity to the local youth, especially to the targeted Antyodaya families.



"Based on the principles of local yet global, PADMA aims to create a dynamic, self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana," said the Chief Minister while formally launching PADMA at a function here.



Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak were present, among others.



"PADMA, a five-year programme, will not only revolutionise the industrial landscape in Haryana through the development of PADMA industrial parks across all the blocks but is also expected to bring in investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the form of infrastructure, common facility centres, business development service centres and set-up new industrial units in each blocks," said Khattar.



He said around 10,000-15,000 new units are expected to be opened by next year in these clusters.



The Chief Minister said in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and to support state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a tremendous focus has been on development of its MSME ecosystem. "With this in mind the Haryana government has set up a separate directorate for the MSMEs."



"The MSMEs play a significant role in the economic landscape of Haryana, contributing over 22 per centA to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA)," said the Chief Minister.



He said under PADMA, one product in each block of 22 districts, has been identified based on the locally available resources, existing micro enterprise ecosystem, demographic profile, key opportunities, sunrise sectors and growth potential.



"If required necessary training and skilling would also be given so as to promote this sector," he added.



Deputy Chief Minister Chautala said with the launch of PADMA a new benchmark has been set for taking the industries forward.



"One year ago, the blueprint of this One Block One Product was prepared and a survey and study was conducted before the implementation of this programme. The findings highlighted that there are various local products at block levels which have a huge market potential. In a bid to give boost to each block and their special product on a larger level, PADMA programme has been launched," Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Departments, said.



--IANS

vg/shb/