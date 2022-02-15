Haryana govt's attitude towards Anganwadi workers not fair: Hooda

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Haryana's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the neglect of 52,000 Anganwadi workers in the state is a living example of the "negative thinking" of the BJP-JJP government towards the daughters.



He said Anganwadi workers are on strike for the last 70 days and are camping in Karnal, the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to press for their demands.



"Daughters are forced to struggle on the streets under the BJP government, which gave the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but the government is not listening to them," Hooda said in a statement.



Inflation in Haryana is continuously setting new records and the government and the government continues to be indifferent to the plight of people, he said, referring to the latest figures of retail inflation.



"Anganwadi workers, who somehow survive on very low honorarium, have found it difficult to run their homes. Despite this, the government is not ready to accept the demand for increase in honorarium. Women workers say the state government is not implementing the announcement made by the Prime Minister on September 10, 2018, to increase the honorarium of workers by Rs 1,500 and for helpers by Rs 750," he added.



"In March 2018, the Chief Minister had himself had fixed the honorarium of skilled and unskilled workers and linked them with dearness allowance - the present government has backtracked from implementing it.



"The government is not ready to implement the ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh, despite accepting it. In such a situation, the trust of the people in the government is going to end because this government is clearly going back on its own words," he said.



The two-time Chief Minister said the state government is adopting a "dictatorial attitude" to suppress the movement and it has terminated the services of hundreds of workers and helpers, and filed false cases against them.



He accused the government is adopting undemocratic tactics against women workers who are agitating democratically for legitimate demands.



--IANS

vg/vd







