HarperCollins' impressive line-up at JLF 2022

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The on-ground edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival set to take place March 10-14 after a two-year hiatus, will feature some of countrys best-known names like Remo Fernandes, Dolly Thakore, Naushad Forbes, Rana Safvi, Tripurdaman Singh, Bette Dam, Alka Pande, Anindita Ghose, and Shivani Sibal amongst others published by HarperCollins.



On March 10, readers and audiences will get the chance to watch and listen to noted historians Rana Safvi and Chinmay Tumbe, talking about their books, the "Where Stones Speak" trilogy and "The Age of Pandemics", respectively.





Later that day, novelist Anukrti Upadhyay, diplomat and author Navdeep Suri, prominent theatre thespian Dolly Thakore and the co-author of her memoirs, "Regrets, None" - Arghya Lahiri, and the pioneer of Indian pop music Remo Fernandes will take the stage talking about their books.



Day Two of the festival will see Balaji Vittal along with noted actor Manoj Bajpayee, talking about former's recently released book "Pure Evil: The Bad Men of Bollywood".



In a session on the Middle East, authors and diplomats Navdeep Suri and Talmiz Ahmad, whose forthcoming book "West Asia at War" depicts the repression, resistance and the great power games playing out in the region with implications for India, will be in conversation.



Focused on India, South Asia and the region's equations with the rest of the world, a session will feature Vijay Gokhale, author and former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China, whose recent book "Tiananmen Square" garnered rave reviews and wide acclaim.



He will be joined on stage by TCA Raghavan, a former diplomat and Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and Singapore, who is the author of several notable books, including "History Men: Jadunath Sarkar, G.S. Sardesai, Raghubir Sinh and Their Quest for India's Past".



Later in the day, Naushad Forbes, one of India's leading innovators and industrialists, will be in conversation about his new book "The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India's Potential", followed by a session centered around the iconic movie "Satya", featuring Manoj Bajpayee and film critic Uday Bhatia, the author of "Bullets Over Bombay: Satya and the Hindi Film Gangster".



On March 12, award-winning writer and translator Fathima EV will speak about translations, including her brilliant one of Malayali writer Gracy's collection of short stories called "Baby Doll". Hemali Sodhi, editor of "The Book of Dog" - a new anthology that has got wide acclaim from critics and readers alike - will be in conversation with Arunava Sinha about our beloved canine companions.



The session will be closely followed by that of Kala Ramesh, author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan's riveting book "Operation X: The Untold Story of India's Covert Naval War in East Pakistan" and noted poet Akhil Katyal's moving anthology of queer poetry from South Asia called "The World That Belongs To Us".



On Day Four, sessions will feature award-winning wildlife conservationist Neha Sinha for her wondrous book "Wild and Wilful", author and museum curator Alka Pande for her new book "Pha(bu)llus: A Cultural History" and National Award winner, filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri for his heartbreaking yet illuminating book about seven migrants having to walk thousands of kilometers back home on foot after the nationwide lockdown of 2020.



On the final day of the festival, acclaimed author Tripurdaman Singh will be in conversation about his well-received new book "Nehru: The Debates that Defined India".



Journalist and author Anindita Ghose will take the stage to talk about her brilliant debut novel "The Illuminated", followed by poet and scholar Yatindra Mishra whose new translation of the original bestseller, "Akhtari: The Life and Music of Begum Akhtar", has been praised by one and all.



Senior journalist Jaideep Hardikar will take the stage to talk about his book "Ramrao: The Story of India's Farm Crisis".



Investigative journalist Bette Dam is set to take the stage talking about her path breaking new book "Looking for the Enemy: Mullah Omar and the Unknown Taliban".



One of India's most celebrated authors who has written several notable books - including the forthcoming "Mystics and Sceptics" to be published by HarperCollins in November 2022 - and Sahitya Akademi award winner, Namita Gokhale will be seen in conversation about her literary career, amongst other things.



