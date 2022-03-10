Hardly any votes for Unnao rape survivor's mother, BJP ahead

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In Unnao, Congress candidate Asha Singh, the mother of rape survivor was completely trumped in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as till the tenth round of counting she managed to secure just 438 votes.



Notably, the Unnao rape case refers to the incident where a 17-year-old girl was gangraped and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case.



The BJP is currently leading from the Unnao Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission trends.



BJP's Pankaj Gupta has so far secured 42,021 votes while Samajwadi Party's Abhinav Kumar is currently trailing with 30,612 votes.



The Congress candidate's vote count was even less than NOTA!



--IANS

uj/skp/