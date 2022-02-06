'Hard to believe 20-year-old lady is no more,' says Saurav Ganguly

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Saurav Ganguly expressed his amazement at how Lata Mangeshkar's voice never seemed to grow old and jaded in his tweet mourning the passing of the Nightingale.



Ganguly tweeted: "RIP ... Bharat Ratna ... A very sad day for all Indians ... when u speak of talent she was one of the greatest and rarest the country has seen ... hard to believe that 20 yr lady is no more ... well her voice sounded like that everytime ... lots of respect and love ... be in peace wherever u are."



Singer Kailash Kher shared the 'Hum Hindustani' video released last year, which was headlined by Lata Mangeshkar, and said he had the privilege of working with the 'Sangeet Devi' for the last time while recording it. He said he was fortunate to have been showered with her blessings.



Testifying to the national appeal of the Nightingale, Malayalam cinema's superstars -- Mohanlal and Mammootty -- joined a galaxy of actors from the South to take to social media with their tributes.



"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Shrimati Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music," tweeted Mohanlal.



Reacting to the passing of the music icon, Mammooty tweeted: "India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji, your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever."



In her tribute, Ekta Kapoor said: "May your void be never filled and may your soul rest in peace, #LataMangeshkar Ji. We will miss you but your voice will stay with us forever.



Telugu star Jr NTR said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Lata Ji. A truly irreparable loss for the nation indeed. The Queen of Melody will continue to reign in our hearts and minds and inspire a generation of singers."



--IANS

srb/



