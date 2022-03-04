Harassment, interrogation of Baloch students at Islamabad university

By Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Police in Islamabad have registered a sedition case against Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar and human rights activist Imaan Mazari as well as several students who participated in a protest against racial profiling and surveilling of Baloch students at a university in the Pakistani capital, Friday Times reported.





Earlier this week, several Baloch students gathered outside the National Press Club in Islamabad to protest the harassment and profiling of Baloch students and the "prevalent culture of fear" at the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.



The students reported multiple instances of harassment and interrogation by an individual who they identified as 'Major Murtaza'.



During the peaceful demonstration, police attacked the students and snatched away several students' phones.



In response, students moved to block the road next to the press club.



MNA Dawar was also present at the protest.



Activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari, who is the daughter of Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, was also manhandled by the police when she urged them to return the students' phones.



