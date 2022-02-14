Harassed by moneylenders, UP businessman commits suicide

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 14 (IANS) A businessman, Yogendra Chaudhary, 60, died after shooting himself in the head inside his car near the SSP office in Meerut.



His family claimed that he had left multiple suicide notes -- one in the car, one at home, and others on his email and WhatsApp but Additional Superintendent of Police Sooraj Rai said that no suicide note was found from the spot or from anywhere else.



Six people have been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide).



Yogendra's brother, Deepak, said that his brother was suffering from depression as he was facing financial losses and had run up debts. "Things became worse after the pandemic as he took loans at high interest rates to run the family and pay the fee of his daughter, who is pursuing CA," he said and added that moneylenders were harassing Yogendra despite paying interest on time.



"They had even threatened to kidnap his daughter if the principal was not paid on time. They were putting pressure on my brother to hand over his house to the financers. He could not bear this harassment and ended it," said Deepak.



The police said that the matter was being investigated.



