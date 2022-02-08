Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' goes into production

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's new web series titled 'Scoop' has started filming. The series traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist.



Her course of life changes when she gets charged for the murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in the prison with a set of dreaded criminals whom she once reported on.



Matchbox Shots has taken the onus of running the production of the series, which is inspired by the book 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' written by Jigna Vora, and will stream on Netflix.



Speaking about the series and associating with Netflix, Hansal Mehta said, "Reading Jigna Vora's book - 'Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison' piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. We've already begun filming and I'm excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix."



He added, "Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, 'Scoop' is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."



