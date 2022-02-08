Hannah Darlington opts out of Australia's women's World Cup squad

Melbourne, Feb 8 (IANS) Fast bowler Hannah Darlington has withdrawn from Australia's women's ICC ODI World Cup squad, citing mental health and wellbeing reasons.



The 20-year-old was picked as a reserve for the tournament in New Zealand and will be replaced by all-rounder Heather Graham.



"Hannah Darlington has withdrawn from Australia's World Cup squad due to mental health and wellbeing reasons. Tasmanian all-rounder Heather Graham comes into the squad as one of Australia's two reserve players," said Australian Women's Cricket Team in a tweet on Tuesday along with Hannah's image.



Darlington, who has featured in two ODIs and two T20Is, captained Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League in the absence of Rachael Haynes. She made her international debut against India last year and has two ODI wickets so far.



Meanwhile, Australia will also be without Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux at the World Cup. Georgia Redmayne is the other travelling reserve.



All teams will need to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine on arrival in New Zealand before the World Cup gets under way on March 4 with Australia scheduled to play England on the next day.



England are the reigning champions, having won the title on home soil in 2017.



Australia's World Cup squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.



Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham.



--IANS



avn/akm