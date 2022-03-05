Hamas rejects Australia's decision of listing it as terror group

Gaza, March 5 (IANS) The Palestinian Hamas has announced its rejection to Australia's decision of listing the movement as a terrorist group.



In a press statement sent to Xinhua news agency, Hamas said that it condemns the Australian government's decision, and that all the accusations against the movement "are false, based on an inaccurate understanding of the history of the Palestinian people who live under the Israeli occupation".



On Friday, Australia officially listed Hamas as a terrorist organisation, considering the decision as "a deterrent to political and religious violence".



Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said in a press statement that listing Hamas as a terrorist organization "is bringing Australia in line with the US, the European Union, and Britain".



Hamas, which was founded in 1987, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007.



--IANS

ksk/

