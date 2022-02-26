H&M Home all set to launch in India

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) The pandemic has brought the spotlight into our interiors and homes. Entertaining, creating efficient personal work spaces and warm family areas has become a necessity. Spring is a time for rebirth and resetting your life.





In time for Spring re-decoration, H&M launches H&M HOME for the brighter days ahead. The brand aims to instill springtime zen in your home. It opens its doors to India by inviting light into living spaces with bright hues and playful shapes, signalling a new beginning for homes focused on optimism and joy.



The collection combines a plethora of art, architecture, fashion, food, folklore, and cultures, as the world is the source of inspiration, identifying styles of the moment and adapting trends to create collections that stimulate.



Decorate living spaces in soft neutrals, abstract prints, and edgy shapes in pastel hues of lilacs, greens, and yellows this March as spring approaches. Sculptural elements in stylish vases, tufted and velvet cushions, and rugs embody the joy of springtime sunshine.



Create springtime zen and calm spaces in your home with soothing colour updates, shimmering glass elements, seagrass lanterns, and modern boho-style rugs with lovely prints call for soft simplicity with a spiritual bent. Find comfort and bohemian-chic details made of organic cotton and FSC certified rattan in your everyday life at home. Stunning swirl patterned vases in thick glass with gold details are the ideal new additions to your home for the new year and season.



With spring cleaning in full swing, declutter your spaces with stylish storage additions that organise kitchens and make cooking more enjoyable.



Ceramic utensil holders will keep your utensils in place, and wooden boxes are ideal for open storage of groceries. Bread bags made of a crisp cotton and linen blend will keep your bread fresh, and our reusable bowl covers can be washed and reused. Our golden bathtub shelf keeps everything in place in the bathroom, making bathing an even more rejuvenating experience. Soft waffled towels in pastel tones will make your me-time moment feel extra soothing, while scented candles will envelop your senses, leaving you refreshed and at peace.



H&M HOME is design-driven, with trendy decor and accessories for every room and style. The assortment will include products for living, dining and kitchen, bed, bathroom, and kids, and will include everything from high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware to stylish textiles, all with a focus on contemporary style and attention to detail. The brand enables interior lovers all over the world to create a personal and modern space - a place to feel at home - by fusing modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices.



