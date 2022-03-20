HK to supply anti-Covid supply kits to all residents

Hong Kong, March 20 (IANS) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that authorities will distribute anti-Covid supply kits to every resident of the city by the end of this month.



Addressing a press conference on anti-pandemic measures, Lam said that the government has distributed hundreds of thousands of supply kits to residents in the areas with higher numbers of positive cases of Covid-19 since early March, Xinhua news agency reported.



She added that the Home Affairs Department has also distributed 4 million rapid antigen tests (RAT) kits to the public.



Lam said that the Hong Kong government is planning a city-wide distribution of the anti-pandemic supply kits, which consist of RATs, masks and traditional Chinese medicines, among others.



Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said that the government had completed the first dose of vaccine for all eligible residents in 1,100 elderly and disabled homes so far.



On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 7,528 new Covid-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 9,069 additional positive cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Hong Kong has registered a total of 1,033,541 Covid-19 cases and 5,650 deaths.



--IANS

ksk/