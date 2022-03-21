HK suspends import of poultry products from US over bird flu

Hong Kong, March 21 (IANS) Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Monday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in the US.



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Queen Anne's County in Maryland, Jefferson County in Wisconsin, Taylor County in Iowa, and Lawrence County and Jasper County in Missouri in the US, reports Xinhua news agency.



The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from the areas with immediate effect.



--IANS

ksk/

