HCL unveils 5G applications for mobile network operators at MWC 2022

Barcelona (Spain), March 1 (IANS) HCL Technologies (HCL) on Tuesday announced it has launched two 5G applications to help mobile network operators optimise customer experience and reduce energy consumption across their 4G and 5G infrastructure.



Participating at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 here, HCL said its telecommunications portfolio represents a multi-year strategy to develop innovative products for network operators and enterprises globally.



"As the industry continues to adopt the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture to unleash the power of 5G and beyond, HCL Technologies is well positioned to support them with its innovative HCL ANA platform," said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President and Head of Industry Software Division, HCL.



The HCL Augmented Network Automation (ANA) platform enables mobile operators globally to effectively manage their 5G and 4G services, by automating multi-vendor and multi-technology deployments in cloud or on-premise environments.



HCL's Quality of Experience (QoE) and Energy Savings applications are built on the ANA platform.



To improve network performance in places with high traffic congestion, such as city centers and large sporting events, HCL's QoE application allows mobile network operators to provide seamless, fast and reliable 5G services, by using artificial intelligence (AI).



The company said that its energy savings application reduces the operating costs of delivering 5G, using AI-based network automation capabilities.



By analyzing traffic patterns, the application identifies where network infrastructure can be temporarily powered down during off-peak times, such as at night, without impacting the quality of experience for mobile subscribers.



"Many of the world's largest mobile network operators have experienced how HCL's innovative software products can optimize their networks and build a 5G world through next-generation AI and automation," said Banerjee.



--IANS

na/