HC seeks Delhi Police response on jailed wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of Delhi Police on a regular bail petition moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in jail, in connection with the murder of a youth at Chhatrasal stadium.



The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Delhi Police after hearing the arguments of Sushil Kumar's lawyers -- Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and Advocate Pradeep Rana.



The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 28.



On Oct 5, last year a Delhi court had rejected the bail plea filed by Kumar, who is currently lodged in a jail in the national capital in connection with the Sagar Dhankar murder case.



Kumar' lawyer had submitted that the present FIR filed against his client is a conjoint mix of assumptions, presumptions and mala fide intentions.



Apart from the bail plea, the former Olympian's lawyer also had argued that Kumar has trained young wrestlers and the results of his efforts were evident from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.



The 38-year-old Kumar is accused of assaulting another wrestler 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar over an alleged property dispute. Later, Dhankar succumbed to his injuries.



According to a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar has been named as the kingpin of the whole murder conspiracy.



--IANS

jw/dpb







