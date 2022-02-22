HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea over unmanned barricades

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Central and city governments, among others, on a plea over the issue of setting up unmanned police barricades, which served no purpose and also cause traffic jams, in Kalkaji and CR Park Police Station of south Delhi.



A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with the matter which has been registered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by taking cognizance of a letter by Prakash Goel, the President of Delhi Pradeshik Aggarwal Sammelan in December last year.



The court issued notice to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, through Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Government and South Delhi Municipal Corporation, through Delhi Ministry of Home Affairs, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation through its Commissioner, directing all the respondents to file their respective status reports before the next date of hearing.



Goyal, in his letter, also addressed the Prime Minister, as he referred to news articles published in various media claiming that unmanned roadblocks have caused inconvenience to the general public.



During the course of the hearing, the court said, such barricades also have been used to set up kiosks and for parking vehicles.



Directing to maintain a record of the report on barricade construction in the city, the bench slated the matter for further hearing on April 13.



