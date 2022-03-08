HC notice on plea on class 1 admission in KVS challenging age bar

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea in connection with the admission of a child in class 1 in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) challenging recent criteria on the age restriction.



A single bench of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing the plea by a parent for his child challenging the criteria of KVS on Class I admission for 2022-23 in KVS, in which the minimum age of a child has changed to 6 years instead of 5 years.



Taking submission of the plea, the court sought the responses of the Centre and KVS in the matter.



In the plea moved through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, the petitioner alleged that the admission criteria of KVS is arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, unreasonable, violative of the fundamental right to education of petitioner as guaranteed to her under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.



While considering an interim order in the matter, the court slated the matter for further hearing on March 10.



The petitioner, a kid through her father Pawan Kumar, submitted that as she would be 5 plus age as of March 31, 2022, she was desirous of applying for admission in class I in respondent KVS in the academic year 2022-23. However, on February 24, 2022, all of a sudden KVS has made changes in minimum age criteria for admission in class I from 5 years to 6 years by uploading the impugned guidelines on the portal, just 4 days before the admission process starts.



The petitioner was shocked to find out by the impugned guidelines, that she has been made ineligible to apply for class I in respondent KVS in the academic year 2022-23, as per the plea.



--IANS

jw/shb/