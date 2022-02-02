HC notice on plea against 'Delhi quota' in tech institutions

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the city government and others on a plea challenging certain provisions of the technical education act, such as special consideration to local candidates, including 85 per cent quota and no capitation fee, while it is not applicable for others from Noida or Gurugram in the NCR.



A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice in the matter to the Delhi government and others.



The petitioners -- a father and son residents of Delhi-NCR, approached the court challenging the provisions of The Delhi Diploma Level Technical Education Institutions Act, 2007 which favours the students who completed higher secondary courses from a Delhi institute.



Apart from no capitation fee and a reservation quota of 85 per cent for the residents of Delhi, the act also ensures the fixation of non-exploitative fees and other measures to ensure equity and excellence for such candidates.



The petitioners sought direction that domicile should also be taken into consideration as many Delhi students have to study in NCR schools such as in Gurugram and Noida and they cannot be deprived of the Delhi quota.



Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose said Article 14 of the Constitution sets down the notion of equality among all persons, which includes non-citizens.



Petitioner Dr Himadari Das pointed out that despite residing in Delhi for generations, his son is ineligible to avail the Delhi quota as he completed a higher secondary course from a Gurugram school.



The plea sought the appropriate direction of the court to include candidates that are residents of Delhi and have the requisite documents mandated for obtaining a domicile certificate in Delhi to ensure uniformity, fairness, and equity and to attain the objective of the 2007 Act.



--IANS

jw/vd