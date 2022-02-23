HC issues notice to Delhi LG, Police on plea over encroachment at Okhla

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the office of Lieutenant Governor (LG), Delhi Police among others on a plea alleging encroachment and illegal construction in the Okhla Industrial area of the national capital.



A bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla also sought response from other respondents--Chairman of Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and slated the matter for further hearing on March 24.



The court was considering a letter in the issue as a Public Interest Litigation. The plea contended that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders. It further highlighted that the residents are facing issues due to illegal grabbing of public land and road.



It said Tekhand village falls under the purview of Okhla Phase 1 which is presently not under the control and maintenance of DSIIDC and their office maintains merely the internal roads of Okhla Phase 3 industrial area and is not tasked with the maintenance of main roads on which DTC buses ply.



During the course of the hearing, the court observed that as per the minutes of an earlier meeting with the LG, it had been noted that respective municipal corporations should take necessary steps for the removal of encroachments from common areas in a joint operation with DSIIDC and Delhi Police.



--IANS

jw/shb/