HBO buys Claire Foy-led series 'Doomsday Machine'

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Network HBO has picked up 'Doomsday Machine', the upcoming series starring Claire Foy as Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.



The series is adapted from Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's New York Times bestselling book 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination', reports variety.com.



'Doomsday Machine' chronicles the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth.



The series examines how Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg's work are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information.



The series is created by Ayad Akhtar and hails from Anonymous Content and Wiip.



Executive producers include Foy, Akhtar, Wiip's Paul Lee and Josh Stern, Anonymous' David Levine and Doug Wald, Adam Berkowitz, Elyse Cheney and Adam Eaglin. Andrew Marantz of the New Yorker is also a consultant on the project.



Foy's casting was first announced in October 2021.



She is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of 'The Crown' on Netflix. Her other prominent credits include playing Janet Shearon in Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' and Sawyer Valentini in Steven Soderbergh's 'Unsane'.



As an executive producer, she has worked on the BBC historical limited series 'A Very British Scandal', which she starred in as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll.



Akhtar is a playwright and novelist known for the books 'Homeland Elegies' and 'American Dervish' and plays including 'Junk: The Golden Age of Debt' and 'The Invisible Hand'. His on-screen projects include co-writing the film 'The War Within'.



