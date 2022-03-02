HARMAN, Microsoft to accelerate 5G, smart connectivity innovations

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, on Wednesday announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft that will enable HARMAN to integrate with Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (PMEC).



The integration will further empower HARMAN to combine network functions, applications, and edge-optimised services to deliver a broad portfolio of high-performance, ultra-low latency solutions that address the modern business needs of enterprise customers.



As a result, HARMAN can further accelerate digital transformation solutions with private 5G networks and smart connectivity for enterprises across several verticals.



"Advances in technologies like 5G yield significant opportunity to accelerate innovation across nearly every industry - from transportation and healthcare to manufacturing and education," David Owens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN, said in a statement.



"By bringing together HARMAN's deep knowledge and experience in the communications domain with Azure private MEC, we can now offer enterprises a comprehensive solution," Owens added.



This collaboration has already successfully enabled digital transformation at one of the largest airports in the United States. Microsoft's Azure private MEC combined with HARMAN's expertise in applications and integration services have helped to transform the airport's manual cargo handling process to one that is IoT-enabled and far more intelligent, the company said.



As a result, the airport saw tangible improvements to the efficiency, optimisation, and general handling of its cargo tracking system -- saving significant resources including operational costs, it added.



"Transportation hubs have been among the first entities to adopt emerging edge compute capabilities and private 5G connectivity to deliver innovative offerings that serve their operations teams, business customers, and travellers," said Tad Brockway, corporate vice president Azure for Operators, Microsoft.



