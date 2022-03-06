Guterres voices concern over political polarisation in Libya

United Nations, March 6 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern at the current severe political polarization in Libya, which carries significant risks for the country's hard-won stability, his press office said in a statement.



The UN chief expressed this during a phone call with Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Secretary-General stressed the need for all actors to preserve calm and reiterated the UN's firm rejection of the use of violence, intimidation and hate speech, said the statement.



The Libyan House of Representatives, the country's Parliament, on March 1 granted confidence to a new government to replace the government led by Dbeibah.



The new government was sworn in on March 3.



The House of Representatives withdrew confidence from Dbeibah's government in September 2021 and kept it as a caretaker government.



On February 10, it unanimously voted to appoint Fathi Bashagha as new Prime Minister.



However, Dbeibah said his government would remain in office until an elected government is established.



On February 21, he announced a plan to hold general elections in June.



Dbeibah's government on March 1 accused the House of Representatives of approving the new government "without achieving quorum" during the session, confirming that it would continue to work and prepare for elections in June.



--IANS

ksk/