Gurugram's action plan to deal with waterlogging in monsoon

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) In order to deal with waterlogging across Gurugram, the flood control office of the Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has set up Integrated Control & Command Centre (ICCC) where officers from technical engineering wings and MCG along with police teams will monitor the situation in the city.



According to GMDA officials, this set-up will be in action from June onwards for three months.



Chairing a review meeting to assess the city's preparedness for the ensuing monsoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal addressed key issues with officials of various government bodies and highlighted the need to take adequate measures to ensure commuters and citizens in the city face no hardships due to rains.



The meeting was also joined by the concerned department officials and over 30 locations were revisited and reviewed in the meeting.



"We aim to take effective steps well in time before the monsoon season is upon us. There has been much progress in the areas where waterlogging in the past has been of concern and these will again be re-inspected," said Rajpal.



Accumulation of water at the service road in Narsingpura along the Delhi-Jaipur highway has been a major issue in monsoon. It has been proposed to add another high-power pump with a larger capacity and create a sump for water collection to provide temporary relief that can be adopted to minimize waterlogging at this critical junction, till the permanent solution of making a master drain alongside CPR & Cloverleaf is executed.



"Keeping in view the past events of waterlogging in the underpasses in the city, prior arrangements are being made to address the issue and mock drills will also be done in the month of May," added Rajpal.



