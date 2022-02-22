Gurugram roof collapse: Police commissioner assures residents of extensive probe

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Tuesday met and assured the residents of Chintels Paradiso society that investigation into the recent roof collapse incident will be done in accordance to the scientific and evidence-based policing.



He asserted that the police are investigating the matter keeping all the facts in mind.



"Based on the evidence collected by the police and an intensive investigation, action will be taken against culprits as per the provisions under the appropriate sections or Acts," Ramachandran said.



Earlier on February 10, an under-construction roof on the sixth floor at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, and the impact was "so severe" that it went on to damage all the roofs till the first floor, causing casualties and displacing atleast 64 families.



"We assured the residents that the concrete samples of all the six fallen slabs of the building were sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL), Madhuban for an investigation into the matter. However, due to the non-availability of testing of concrete slabs in FSL Madhuban, samples of slabs will now be sent to NIT Kurukshetra. For which, the Gurugram Police has contacted NIT Kurukshetra. Team from the NIT will collect the sample soon," she said.



Ramachandran, after talking to the residents of the Chintal Society, nominated Rakesh Hooda, President and Sonam Arora, Secretary of the society, to be in touch with the team invesgating the matter.



On the request of the residents, the commissioner also assured them that the concrete samples will be taken in their presence.



Two separate FIRs have already been registered into the incident so far. However, the police are yet to make any arrest.



The first FIR was registered on February 10 over a complaint by the husband of one of the victims. While the second FIR in the case, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited; Ashok Solomon, Chairman of Chintels India Ltd; structure engineer, architect and contractor, was registered on February 13.



--IANS

str/shs