Gurugram building collapse: Union Minister advocates amendment in law

Gurugram, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said the Chintels Paradiso incident has increased the distrust in builders, and the law (Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975) will be amended.



The Minister made the remark after chairing a meeting with officials regarding the security of housing complexes of Gurugram.



If necessary steps are not taken, the interest of both builders and buyers in Gurugram could be jeopardized, he said.



He said, at per norms, engineers appointed by the builders provide a structural audit certificate and on this, the district town and country planning (DTCP) department issues relevant permission to develop a housing society.



"To avoid such incidents in future, the law will be amended and the government needs to prepare a mechanism so that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the DTCP also conduct an audit by the reputed government institutions or by the Structural Engineer empanelled by them before giving the occupation certificate," he said.



Rao said a team of IIT Delhi is conducting an inquiry behind the incident and guilty will not be spared at any cost.



Meanwhile, two separate FIRs have already been registered in connection with the incident. However, the police are yet to make any arrest.



The first FIR was registered on February 10 over a complaint by the husband of one of the victims. While the second FIR in the case, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited; Ashok Solomon, Chairman of Chintels India Ltd; structure engineer, architect and contractor, was registered on February 13.



--IANS

str/svn/