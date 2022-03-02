Gurugram: Woman found dead at home, live-in partner under police lens

Gurugram, March 2 (IANS) A 44-year-old woman was found dead with no injury marks on her body on Wednesday morning in Kanhai village of Gurugram, police said.



Police recovered the body after they were alerted by the deceased's neighbours about the incident.



Meanwhile, the woman's live-in partner Surender has been absconding, which has prompted the police to suspect his role in the incident.



The deceased, identified as Kamla, was from Delhi, and used to live with her live-in partner and one son at a rented accommodation in Kanhai village.



The police said her husband had gone missing four years ago and since then she was residing with Surender.



In its initial investigation, police received information from neighbours, who were alerted by the deceased's son on Wednesday who was reportedly not present at the house when the incident took place.



Upon receiving the information, a police team accompanied by a forensic team was rushed to the spot to collect evidence for further investigation. Meanwhile, the body was sent for post mortem.



Initial probe suggests that the woman's live-in partner went missing after her death, which has prompted the police to suspect his role in the murder. Police have launched a search operation to nab him.



However, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind the incident.



"In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person. The cause of death will be known after an autopsy," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police told IANS.



--IANS

