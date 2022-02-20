Gurugram: Seminar on problems of group housing societies on Feb 25-26

Gurugram, Feb 20 (IANS) A two-day seminar, aimed at addressing the problems of group housing societies and licence colonies, will be organised in Gurugram on February 25-26, the district administration said in a statement.



According to officials, issues related to safe group housing society, problems of structural, sewerage connection, road and othera will be discussed in the seminar that will be organised in association with Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).



Meanwhile, representatives of different RWAs met the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the issues related to the housing societies, during his visit to Gurugram on Sunday.



The Chief Minister has assured them that necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issues.



"The Chief Minister has listened the problems of group housing societies very carefully and assured that appropriate action will be taken at the earliest to resolve them. Also, we will put our problem as well as suggestions in the seminar," an RWA's representative said.



"We raised our concern related to builder and the system before the Chief Minister and received a positive response from him. We hope that necessary steps will be initiated to address the problems of our housing society," said another RWA member.



The Chief Minister said in a statement that a committee would be constituted to work on complaints related to any building.



"Time-bound completion certificates will be given to the builders in the state and the accountability of the builders, as well as the contractor, will be fixed," he added.



--IANS

str/shs