Gurugram: Police search house after tip-off of arms & ammunition
Tue, 1 Mar 2022 1646121785000
Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) The police have launched a search operation after receiving information regarding the possible presence of arms and ammunition hidden in a closed house in Sector-31 of Gurugram.
The operation was launched on Tuesday morning in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.
Reports revealed that the police on a tip-off launched a search operation in the house along with the bomb squad and a dog squad. The suspected area was cordoned off during the search.
The operation was underway and a huge police force was deployed at the spot to keep people away from the spot.
Further details were awaited.
--IANS
str/dpb
