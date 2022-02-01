Gurugram: 2 inter-state wanted criminals held after encounter

Gurugram, Feb 1 (IANS) A crime unit of Sector-31 of Gurugram police have arrested two inter-state wanted criminals having a bounty of Rs 25,000 each, after an exchange of fire in the Manesar area in the early hours of Tuesday.



According to the police, one of the criminals suffered a bullet wound in the leg in the cross-fire and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.



The arrested persons have been identified as Amit alias Gaanth and Deepak alias Bholu, both involved in an attack on the family of a former sarpanch in Kasan village of Manesar on November 4, in which four people died and two suffered injuries.



The Gurugram police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their head.



Assistant Commissioner of police (crime), Preetpal Sangwan said the police received reliable information that Amit, who was the prime suspect in the attack on Sarpanch's family on Diwali night, was in the Manesar area, following which the crime branch formed a team to nab them.



The police said the incident took place around 4.35 a.m. when the criminals spotted the police in village Baslaambi on IMT Manesar road and in an attempt to escape, fired at the police but were overpowered.



Sangwan said, "In the cross-fire, Amit sustained a bullet wound in his leg. He was rushed to a hospital in Manesar and then referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment. His condition is stable. Both the accused have been arrested."



The accused were involved in two dozen incidents of murder, attempts to murder, attack on the police team, robbery and theft in Sonipat, Gurugram and Delhi, and were constantly active in executing serious incidents, he said.



One motorcycle, 1 country-made pistol, 1 pistol and 5 empty shells have been recovered from their possession.



In connection with the incident, a separate case including the Arms Act was registered against the duo criminals at IMT Manesar Sector-7, police station of Gurugram.



