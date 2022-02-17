Gurnam Bhullar, Sonam Bajwa-starrer 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' second track out

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Singer and actor Gurnam Bhullar has all reasons to be cheerful these days. His Punjabi movie 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is set to release and after the release of its title track, the makers have dropped another romantic song titled 'Jinna Jinna'.



The movie features Gurnam along with Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.



This song is penned and sung by Gurnam himself and has music by Daddy Beats. The song is choreographed by Firoz A Khan.



Gurnam says: "'Jinna Jinna' is a song close to my heart. We had a fun time shooting it in Rupnagar, Punjab. Can't wait for our fans to enjoy it now."



'Main Viyah Ni Karona Tere Naal' is a story of a Canadian YouTuber who visits Punjab for the first time and falls in love with girl from Punjab who helps him to connect with his roots.



Produced by Diamondstar Worldwide Movies and music by Junglee Music, 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit, is slated to release in cinemas on March 4.



