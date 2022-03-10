Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.



"Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



