Gujarat selection board chairperson Asit Vora resigns

Gandhinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Finally, bowing down to pressure, the chairman of the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) (Gaun Seva Pasandagi Mandal), Asit Vora stepped down on Monday, submitting his resignation to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.



Vora has stepped down months before the completion of his term in an unceremonious exit, owing to a public outcry and some political pressure. Vora had received flak for the repeated leaks of question papers of recruitment exams. Notably, his resignation was asked for by the government, just when another recruitment exam is scheduled.



The government probably expected him to leave the chair before the upcoming exams for the posts of head clerk and Non Secretariat. Asit Vora had been Mayor of Ahmedabad in the past.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Youth Wing vice president, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had levelled serious allegations against Asit Vora for misleading the probe against their claimed head clerk exam paper leak and also asked for his removal from the probe. He demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed for the purpose.



"We don't trust Asit Vora. You look at all the exam papers leak in the recent and past history, Vora has been entrusted with its probe. Despite our providing him with all the necessary evidence and submitting our complaint to him, within moments after that he addresses the media that they have not received a single complaint regarding exam paper leak. I will have to understand what is his meaning of authentic proof?" Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had asked when he exposed the paper leak in mid December.



Besides, Vora, the state government has also asked for the resignations of several other boards and corporations' political appointees recently, appointed by the previous government led by then chief minister Vijay Rupani.



It is learnt that the resignations of more political appointees, IK Jadeja, chairman 50 Agenda Implementation Scheme, Mulubhai Bera chairman, Rural Housing Board, Hansraj Gajera, chairman, Non Reservation Commission and Balwantsinh Rajput, chairman, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) have also been asked for by the government.



--IANS

amc/bg