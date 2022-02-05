Gujarat reports 34 Covid deaths, 4,710 fresh cases

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) A total of 34 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the states overall Covid death toll to 10,648. The state also reported a dip in the tally of new cases on Saturday at 4,710, which took its overall Covid tally to 11,96,344 till date.



While the number of new cases has been coming down in Gujarat, Covid fatalities remain a cause of concern with the state reporting as many as 471 deaths in the last 18 days.



After reporting 299 deaths between January 19 and 31, Gujarat has recorded 172 fatalities in the first five days of February.



Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of deaths on Saturday at 7, followed by Bhavnagar (5), Surat and Vadodara (4 each), Rajkot and Jamnagar (3 each), Bharuch (2), and Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Morbi, Valsad and Porbandar (1 each).



Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, Ahmedabad led the chart with 1,484 infections, followed by Vadodara (1,012), Gandhinagar (347), Surat (339), Rajkot (226), Mehsana (147), Kheda (115), Anand (114), Jamnagar (73), and Bhavnagar (55), among others.



The state currently has 51,013 active cases, out of which 50,777 are stable while 236 persons are on ventilator support.



A total of 11,184 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 11,34,683.



More than 2.71 lakh doses of covid vaccine were administered on Saturday, taking the statewide total so far to above 9.95 crore.



