Gujarat Cong legislator dies at 69 due to Covid

Gandhinagar, March 14 (IANS) Gujarat Congress legislator from Bhiloda constituency Anil Joshiyara died on Monday following prolonged illness due to Covid-19. Following his death, the Speaker of the Assembly adjourned the proceedings for the day.



Shailesh Parmar, the deputy Leader of Opposition Party (dyLOP) in the Gujarat Assembly, informed the House about the legislator's death.



"Just now, we have received the information about the loss of our senior leader and the sitting MLA from Bhiloda, Anil Joshiyara. I request the House to observe two minutes silence and the House to be adjourned for the day," said Shailesh Parmar.



The revenue minister and the spokesperson of the BJP government, Rajendra Trivedi, said, "We also heard about the legislator's death and we are deeply grieved by the loss and support Parmar's proposal and request the Speaker to adjourn the House."



Neemaben Acharya, the Assembly Speaker, condoled the death of the legislator and said, "The House will observe a two minute silence/prayer and thereafter the House will be adjourned for the day."



The senior Congressman had been admitted in a private hospital in Chennai since more than a month, after being treated for Covid-19 and resultant effects.



