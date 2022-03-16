Guilt haunts us whenever people lose their lives to potholes: K'taka HC

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Taking objection to the pathetic condition of roads in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court has stated that whenever it read reports in the media about people losing their lives to potholes, the feeling of guilt haunts it.



A division bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishnakumar, while looking into a petition in this regard, referred to the death of private company employee Ashwin due to potholes in the city.



It is unfortunate that a youth lost his life to potholes. Ashwin, who was fetching food for his mother died in MS Palya of Bengaluru on March 14. He was riding a bike and fell down while crossing a big pothole and suffered fatal injuries.



The High Court further instructed on Tuesday that within 15 days, potholes in all major roads of the city should be filled. The work of fixing of potholes must be taken on a war-footing basis, the court observed.



Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency should not keep on giving excuses in this regard, the court said.



The bench was looking into the PIL filed by one Vijayan Menon and others seeking directions to the government and the civic agency to fill up potholes in the city.



The survey should be conducted in the central business district in three days. The agency can take the help of other agencies. After this, without delay, the work of filling of potholes must be taken up by using suitable technology, the bench explained.



--IANS

mka/shb/