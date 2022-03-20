Group clash in Telangana town over Shivaji statue

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) The row over installation of a statue of Shivaji led to a clash between two groups in Telangana's Bodhan town on Sunday. Police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the clashing groups and bring the situation under control.



The incident occurred in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.



Trouble broke out when some people opposed installation of Shivaji's statue at Ambedkar Chowrasta in the town. This led to a heated argument between the two groups and sparked tension in the area. They attacked each other with stones, leading to injuries to a few.



Police rushed there and tried to disperse both the groups. Some people hurled stones at the police, who then resorted to baton charge. As the miscreants continued stone pelting, police used teargas to disperse them.



Following the incident, police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the town. Nizamabad police commissioner K.R. Nagaraju said security has been stepped up in the town to prevent any untoward incident.



The police commissioner said installation of the statue will be allowed if the authorities concerned have given permission for the same.



