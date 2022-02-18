Grenade attack in J&K's Srinagar, no damage

Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Militants hurled a grenade on Friday at a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, but no damage was caused, police said.



"Militant attacked a party of the CRPF and the local police in Khswaja Bazar area of old Srinagar city Friday afternoon.



"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the militants", police sources said.



--IANS

