Grateful to be a part of 'Akhanda': Pragya Jaiswal

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who has played the female lead in the Telugu superhit film 'Akhanda', says that the love that fans at Kurnool have showered on the entire team of 'Akhanda' was unlike anything that she had experienced before.



Participating in an event to mark the success of the film at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the actress was overawed by the love showered by fans.



Taking to Instagram to register her feelings, she said, "My heart is so full of love. Thank you Kurnool for the warmest welcome and all the love that you showered upon us and our film. Nothing like I've ever experienced before.



"A film completing 100 days in theatres is unheard of in recent times and I feel so so grateful to be a part of 'Akhanda'. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. And a big thank you to the audience (Telugu & non-Telugu) who have watched, enjoyed and loved our film. We are here because of you."



Director Boyapati Srinu's 'Akhanda', featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is the first film in the Telugu film industry to become a big hit after the third wave of the pandemic. The movie has received a phenomenal welcome from audiences and has in fact, completed a 100-day-run in theatres.



