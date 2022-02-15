Grammy Week schedule unveiled, Joni Mitchell to be honoured

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) The official schedule for the Grammy Week, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 3, was unveiled by the Recording Academy on Monday.



The proceedings of the week will take a hybrid route where the events will happen live and in virtual manner, reports Variety.



Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "Grammy Week and Music's Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. The Grammy's magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration."



Canadian singer Joni Mitchell will be honoured with the MusiCares Person of the Year on April 1 with the 64th annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.



Mentioned below is the final schedule of the Grammy Week as per Variety:



March 28-30, 2022Grammy in the Schools Fest



Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT - Virtual



March 30, 2022MusiCares Music on a Mission



Presented by Gibson



Time: 5 p.m. PT - Virtual



March 31, 2022A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats



Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues - Las Vegas



Time: 5:30 p.m. PT - Red Carpet



6:30 p.m. PT - VIP Reception



7 p.m. PT - Doors



8 p.m. PT - Show



April 1, 2022Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis



Powered by Mastercard



Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena - Las Vegas



Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT



This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.



MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell



Location: MGM Grand Conference Center - Marquee Ballroom



Time: 5 p.m. PT



Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org.



April 2, 2022



Grammy Fund Breakfast



Location: TBD



Time: 9-11 a.m. PT



This is a private event.



24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco



Location: Aria Hotel - Pinyon Ballroom



Time: 12 p.m. PT - Reception



1-3 p.m. PT - Luncheon & Ceremony



This is a private event.



The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration



Location: TBD



Time: A 5 p.m. PT - Red Carpet



6 p.m. PT - Event



This is a private event.



April 3, 202264th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony



Location: MGM Grand Conference Center - Marquee Ballroom



Time: 12 p.m. PT - Doors



12:30 p.m. PT - Awards Presentation



64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast



Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena



Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT





--IANS

