Govt should ensure release of fishermen lodged in Pakistani jails: Shaktisinh Gohil

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said that government should take all necessary steps to ensure release of 643 fishermen from Gujarat lodged in Pakistani prisons.



Raising the issue during 'Zero Hour' in the Rajya Sabha, Gohil mentioned that on Tuesday night, the Pakistani Marines arrested 60 fishermen and confiscated 10 boats. "In three other incidents in the past one week, they confiscated three boats and arrested 27 fishermen. Today there are 643 fishermen from Gujarat in their prisons," Gohil said.



Requesting the government to ensure release of these fishermen, Gohil said that the Centre must do whatever required to free them. Gujarat has 1,607 km long sea shore, the longest in the country, making the fishermen 'atmanirbhar' and also giving revenue to the government. Pakistani Marines repeatedly arrest the fishermen and so the government should think about the safety of the fishermen.



BJP Member from Uttar Pradesh Seema Dwivedi urged the government to install portrait of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, in Parliament.



CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan raised the issue of increasing cost of education for students during the pandemic and mentioned that UGC has cut down the SC scholarship.



RJD MP from Bihar A D Singh suggested raising of Afghan battalion like Gorkhas and deploy them in Kashmir to give befitting reply to Pakistan. Kumar Ketkar of INC asked for the status of clean Ganga project.



--IANS

ssb/shb/