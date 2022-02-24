Govt should bring back students from Ukraine swiftly: Priyanka Gandhi

Maskanwa (UP) Feb 24 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at the government for the apathy shown towards students residing in Ukraine.



Speaking to IANS during campaigning at Maskanwa in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "government should show the might to bring back the stranded students. They should have done it earlier. It was clear that something was going on in that country, but the government should act now as not only the students, but parents and family members are also worried."



India has asked its citizens stranded in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy for evacuation and also has issued helpline numbers. The announcement was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a military operation in Ukraine.



In an advisory to all the Indian nationals in Ukraine, the embassy said: "This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands cancelled."



The embassy further stated that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals.



The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that the Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country, said an official.



--IANS

miz/skp/