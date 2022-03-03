Govt seeking publicity over humanitarian crisis: Congress

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday attacked the government and alleged that it is seeking publicity over the humanitarian crisis due to the war in Ukraine.



Congress Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "It's a pity to see that the humanitarian duty of the government of India towards its citizens has become a self-seeking publicity drive for their supreme leader. The scripted speeches and the flashlight of a dozen cameras debase what is essential public service."



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too said that it is the duty of the government and is not a favour.



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that all members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave strong and unanimous support to the government for its efforts to bring back all the Indians from Ukraine.



Soon after the the meeting, he said, "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine."



According to sources, the members of the Parliamentary Committee were briefed by Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the steps taken by the government to bring back the stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.



--IANS

