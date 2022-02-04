'Gotham Knights' headlines American TV network's season of new shows

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) The American TV network, The CW, has commissioned pilots of three much-awaited shows: 'The Winchesters', the prequel of ‘Supernatural and the 'Walker' prequel, 'Walker: Independence, and the DC series, 'Gotham Knights'.



The CW is a joint venture between the CBS Entertainment Group and Warner Bros. Entertainment.



'Variety' reports that 'Gotham Knights' will follow the events after the murder of Bruce Wayne. His rebellious adopted son strikes an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.



In the absence of the Caped Crusader, Gotham spirals into chaos as crime lays siege to the city with the only hope coming from unexpected quarters, the team of Wayne's adopted son and the children of the Dark Knight's enemies, who emerge as the Gotham Knights, the saviors of the fictional city.



Development reports for ‘The Winchesters' first started doing the rounds as early as June 2021. Told from the perspective of the narrator, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the show follows the untold love story of John and Mary and how they put all that they had on the line to save both their love and the entire world.



‘Walker: Independence' reportedly went into development in December 2021. The prequel, says 'Variety, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is killed in front of her eyes during their journey out West.



On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, reports 'Variety'.



