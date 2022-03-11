'Got greedy', says 'Jalsa' Director on casting Vidya, Shefali

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Director Suresh Triveni, who is gearing up for his upcoming drama-thriller film, 'Jalsa', recently admitted that he did get 'greedy' while casting powerhouse actresses like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah for his film.



This is the second time that the director is working with Vidya, their earlier association being, 'Tumhari Sulu'. Suresh got the idea to cast Shefali after watching her brilliant performance in the webseries, 'Delhi Crime'.



Casting two phenomenal talents in the film, Director Suresh Triveni shared, "I like making films because I get an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. After working with Vidya in 'Tumhari Sulu', I knew that working with her, you are spoilt, and you want to go back to her with another film."



The drama thriller features Vidya essaying the role of a journalist Maya while Shefali, takes the onus of portraying Rukhsana, Maya's house help.



Shedding further light on what led to Shefali's casting in the film, he said, "So that was one single motive. The second was after I watched 'Delhi Crime', and of course, I've been following Shefali's work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?"



In addition, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.



'Jalsa' is set to have its global premiere on Prime Video on March 18.



--IANS

aa/svn/