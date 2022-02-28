Golf: Second edition of Glade One Masters begins on March 1

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Resort & Club will be jointly staging the Glade One Masters 2022 here from March 1-4, 2022. The second edition of the event carries a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh.



The Glade One championship golf course designed by Gary Player is a testament to the versatility of the world's leading golf course design firm. Each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.



The unique format for the second tournament of the 2022 PGTI season is as follows. The first two rounds will comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The format is the same as the inaugural edition last year. The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs.



The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Abhijit Singh Chadha, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, defending champion Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma and Arjun Prasad.



The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankan Mithun Perer', Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai and Bangladeshis Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar.



The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai, Arshpreet Thind and Anirudh Kamireddypalli. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa, Tamanjot Singh Sandhu and Islam Khan.



"The PGTI looks forward to returning to the Glade One Resort & Club after making a memorable debut at this magnificent venue last year. After a splendid start to the season last week, we're expecting another week of intense competition at the Glade One Masters," said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.



"We thank Glade One for their continued support to this event and are confident that the professionals will once again enjoy the experience of playing at this outstanding golf course."



--IANS



cs/bsk