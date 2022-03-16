Golden ray of sun brought new dawn, says Mann ahead of swearing in

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), March 16 (IANS) The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn on Wednesday, said AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann.



In a tweet just ahead of taking oath of office in this village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country's Independence, Mann tweeted in Hindi and Punjabi by saying, "The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realize the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."



Mann will become state's youngest chief minister at the age of 48 in nearly four decades.



AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is attending the searing-in ceremony, congratulated Mann on his success and invited the people to work together for the state's development.



"Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab," he tweeted.



Raghav Chadha, party's Punjab co-in-charge, tweeted: "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as three crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as chief minister along with Bhagwant Mann."



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to herald a new 'Inquilab' or revolutionary spirit, this is what the party that came to power in Punjab by sweeping the assembly polls with a three-fourth majority is indicating.



