Gokalpuri fire: BJP MP Tiwari demands judicial probe, Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for kin of deceased

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Gokalpuri fire incident here which claimed seven lives, including that of an 11-year-old child.



"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the entire incident, a judicial inquiry should be conducted into it and an assistance of Rs 1 crore announced immediately to the kin of the deceased," Tiwari demanded.



As many as seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were charred to death in a major fire that broke out in the slum area of Gokalpuri village in the city at 12 a.m. last night. Apart from the fatalities, at least 30 shanties were turned to ashes along with their belongings.



Expressing deep sorrow, Tiwari said he stands firmly with the families that have been affected by this fire incident. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should make proper arrangements and grant proper compensation to all the victims," he said.



The parliamentarian further informed that he has contacted the concerned authorities and directed proper arrangements for relief and rescue operations of all the victims.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal also expressed grief over the incident. "Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.



Notably, this major incident, the biggest so far in 2022 in terms of casualties, comes just four days after a fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area. No injuries or casualties were reported then.



--IANS

uj/shb/