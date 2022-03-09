Goa: Congress moves its candidate to undisclosed resort for 'party meet'

Panaji, March 9 (IANS) After parking themselves in a beach resort in North Goa for the last 24 hours, several of the Congress candidates who contested the February 14 Assembly elections were ferried to an unidentified resort in South Goa on Wednesday afternoon.



Former Ports Minister Michael Lobo told reporters that the candidates were being taken for a meeting at a resort in South Goa.



"We have a meeting scheduled on Wednesday evening. Our candidates are heading for the resort. After the meeting, if they want, MLAs from South Goa can stay back until the counting process is completed on Thursday," Lobo said.



The Congress candidates were camped at a resort near Panaji, ostensibly to ring in the birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister and the party's candidate in Margao, Digambar Kamat.



State BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that the candidates had been kept under lock and key because the party had no faith in them.



"Right from the start, when the Congress declared their candidates, it had no faith in them which is why it took them to temples, churches and masjids. They were administered an oath that 'if you are elected, you will not join other parties'," Tanavade told reporters.



"After the elections, they still do not have faith in them. Following the exit polls, they have kept all candidates in one place. I think they are being shifted somewhere else today," he added.



"But we are confident about our candidates. They are all at home. After counting of votes on Thursday, we will call them for a meeting and they will come. We are confident," Tanavade said.



--IANS

maya/arm