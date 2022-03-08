Goa CM in Delhi, meeting top BJP leadership

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) As exit polls forecast an edge for the BJP in Goa Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reached the national capital to meet central leadership and discuss strategy in case of a fractured mandate.



Sources said that Sawant reached Delhi on Monday night and today is meeting BJP central leadership to discuss possible scenarios in case of hung Assembly.



Party insiders said that the discussion of Sawant and central leadership is focussing on finding out ways to cross the halfway marks in case the BJP fails short of majority. The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted between 13 and 17 seats for the BJP and between 12 and 16 seats for the Congress. The AAP is projected to win 1-5 seats. Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21.



While the BJP had gone into the elections with its slogan '22 plus in 2022', Sawant said that even if the party is stuck at 17-18 seats, it would seek help from Independent MLAs to form the government.



"If we are stuck at 17-18, then I feel three to four seats will be won by Independents. Independents tend to support those who are in majority. I am confident of forming the government with Independents," Sawant had said on Monday, a day when several exit polls predicted a good showing by the BJP.



